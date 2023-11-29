Home > News Gov't preparing framework for resumption of peace talks with NDF ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2023 11:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Several groups welcome the Philippine government's move to explore renewed peace talks with Communist rebels. The government said it will create a new framework that lays out its priorities for the negotiations. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight CPP-NPA-NDF peace talks National Democratic Front Communist Party of the Philippines