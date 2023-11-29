Home  >  News

Gov't preparing framework for resumption of peace talks with NDF

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2023 11:59 PM

Several groups welcome the Philippine government's move to explore renewed peace talks with Communist rebels.

The government said it will create a new framework that lays out its priorities for the negotiations. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 29, 2023
