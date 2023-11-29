Dela Rosa 'happy' with Marcos meeting after ICC remarks

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Happy ako, happy ako.”

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa had this to say after talking to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. following the latter's announcement that the Philippines was studying a possible return to the International Criminal Court.

The ICC is investigating the Philippine drug war that Dela Rosa, a former national police chief, led under the previous Duterte administration.

Dela Rosa and other senators met with Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Tuesday in a gathering that the President's sister Sen. Imee Marcos described as a “social” that had nothing to do with any political issue.

A photo of Dela Rosa with the President and First Lady was immediately posted on his official Facebook page afterward.

Asked if he was able to discuss the ICC issue with Marcos Jr. during their dinner-meeting, Dela Rosa said, “Napag-usapan namin personally. Kaming dalawa.”

“I am not at liberty to reveal the details of our conversation dahil nga it is privileged communication between us,” the senator said.

“Basta tignan niyo na lang yung mukha ko, nakangisi... Basta nakangisi ako, naka-smile. I don't have to reveal the details. Happy ako, happy,” he said.

It was the President who invited the senators and their spouses to a dinner meeting in Malacañang.

“Yes, hindi naman kami pupunta doon kung walang invitation, alangan naman kaming senador magsabi sa kaniya, 'Mr. President, imbitahan mo kami dyan.' Baka sabihin niya, 'Ang kakapal ninyo, papaimbita pa kayo,'” Dela Rosa said.

Based on the group photo posted on Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.’s Facebook page, other senators who came to the gathering included Lito Lapid, Raffy Tulfo, Jinggoy Estrada, Christopher Go, Sonny Angara, Joel Villanueva, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Alan Peter Cayetano, Mark Villar, JV Ejercito, Francis Tolentino, Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, and Nancy Binay.