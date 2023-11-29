Watch more on iWantTFC

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa led the launch of National Bike to Work Day in Quezon City Wednesday, November 29.

The activity aims to encourage Filipino workers to use bicycles as a means of transportation in going to their workplaces.

The number of Filipino households using bikes for any activity rose to 36 percent or 10 million this year, with many of them cycling to save on fares and boost their health, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.



