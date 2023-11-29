Home > News Bike to work ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2023 08:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Health Secretary Ted Herbosa led the launch of National Bike to Work Day in Quezon City Wednesday, November 29. The activity aims to encourage Filipino workers to use bicycles as a means of transportation in going to their workplaces. The number of Filipino households using bikes for any activity rose to 36 percent or 10 million this year, with many of them cycling to save on fares and boost their health, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey. Bike to work: Rising gas prices drive interest in pedal power Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber anc promo Read More: biking national bike to work day health anc promo