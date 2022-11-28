Pasig River Ferry, nagsisilbing alternatibong transportasyon sa Maynila

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA -- May alternatibo pang transportasyon sa Metro Manila para sa mga ayaw ng mahabang pila sa MRT o Edsa Bus Carousel.

Pwede ring subukan itong Pasig River Ferry Service, na libre pa para sa lahat ng commuter.

Apat na lungsod ang tinatawid nito, kabilang na ang Mandaluyong, Pasig, Makati at Maynila.

Inaasahang mas mabilis ang magiging biyahe ng mga commuter kapag ginamit nila ang Pasig River Ferry.

Kung gagamit ng land transportation, mula Guadalupe hanggang Maynila ay tumatagal nang halos 2 oras lalo na kapag rush hour at ma-trapik ang daan.

Pero kung sasakay sa ferry service ay nasa 45 minuto hanggang isang oras lang ang biyahe, ayon kay Central Administrative Officer Irene Navera.

Maluwag din ang loob ng ferry at nakakapagsakay ng 30 hanggang 50 na pasahero kada biyahe.

"Ito ay napakagandang alternatibong transportasyon kung pupunta kayo ng Manila, Mandaluyong at gayun din sa mga estudyante at mga pumapasok sa trabaho," ani Navera.

Ayon din sa pamunuan ng Pasig Ferry Service, patuloy ang paglilinis ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) sa ilog kaya hindi naman problema ang masangsang amoy.

--TeleRadyo, 29 November 2022