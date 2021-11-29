Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippines' top cop said he wants easier gun ownership requirements for Filipinos eligible to carry firearms.

“Meron na po tayong posisyon diyan at, ang sinasabi nga ho natin, dahil doon sa bagong batas, may iba-ibang--may lisensya, may registration, may permit to carry. Ipag-pare-pareho na lang ho natin ito para hindi po tayo nalilito, yung taumbayan,” Philippine National Police chief Dionardo Carlos said.

“So we want it to be accessible, easy para sa mga nais magkaroon ng privilege na makahawak ng baril, so we make it easy for our citizens who are authorized or qualified to avail of this privilege,” he added.

Carlos made the statement when asked about the PNP’s position on a proposed House measure extending the validity period of gun licenses.

During the House Committee on Public Order and Safety's 4th hearing on the proposed substitute bill for Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, its members endorsed extending the validity period of a license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) to at least 5 years.

In that hearing, lawmakers also suggested the merging of the LTOPF and firearm registration.

PNP Firearms and Explosive Division director Brig. Gen. Rommil Mitra, who was present in that hearing, said he will look into it.

Preparations for Halalan 2022 now ongoing, said Carlos

Meanwhile, Carlos said the PNP is now preparing for the 2022 elections.

He said the preparations began as early as May this year, under the term of his predecessor Guillermo Eleazar, who is now eyeing a Senate seat.

“So tuloy-tuloy yung ating pagtingin sa ating data, ang atin pong pakikipag-ugnayan sa Comelec dahil kami po ay mapapasailalim sa Commission on Election as a deputized agency,” Carlos said.

“So tuloy po 'yung aming pagrereview ng mga policies on the deployment of police security tapos 'yun pong atin pong ginagawa pag-a-identify ng mga illegal and loose firearms and taking them away from the hands of those unauthorized person,” he added.

Carlos said they are also now checking out Comelec warehouses and possible polling places.

“Yun atin pong sinasabi sa ating mga regional directors, sa ating [police districts], hindi na po bago na kami ay nagpe-perform during elections.”

“Ang importante lang po ay ginagawa ho namin ito nang tama, professional, at kami ay nasa ilalim po ng Comelec,” he said.

--TeleRadyo, 29 November 2021