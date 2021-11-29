Watch more on iWantTFC

Misinformation continues to stoke hesitancy in Lanao Del Sur's vaccination drive, its local government said on Monday, as authorities offer incentives for residents to get jabbed.

The southern province has inoculated only 8.7 percent or 60,500 of its population, said Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr.

"Iyong mga tao, nakikinig at naririnig nila iyong fake news kaya ayaw talaga nila magpabakuna... Ang dami nilang sinasabi kasi mamamatay raw o anong mangyayari after 2 years kaya nahihirapan kami mag-convince ng mga tao," he said in a televised public briefing.

(People hear and listen to fake news, so they don't want to get vaccinated. They claim people will die or something would happen after 2 years, which is why it is very hard to convince people.)

Lanao Del Sur aims to immunize 300,000 people between Monday and Wednesday, as part of government's 3-day inoculation drive, Adiong said.

The governor said authorities put up tarpaulins advertising the safety and halal certification of vaccines. Some local government also offer 5 to 10 kilos of rice for people who will vaccinated, he said.

Adiong said the province has some 101,000 available COVID-19 shots, with more set to arrive from the national government.

"Wala ho tayong problema sa supplies. Iyong mga kababayan na lang natin na kailangan kumbinsihin para magpabakuna," he said.

(We don't have a problem with the supplies. We just need to convince our compatriots to get vaccinated.)