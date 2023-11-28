Home  >  News

PH gov't, NDFP agree to resume peace talks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:21 PM

The Philippine government explores the resumption of peace talks with communist rebels.

But while negotiations may restart after a six-year hiatus, the government said there will be no holiday ceasefire. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2023
 
