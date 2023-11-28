Home  >  News

Lagusnilad reopens after major rehabilitation

Posted at Nov 28 2023 11:41 AM

The Lagusnilad underpass in Manila reopened on Tuesday after 6 months of major repairs.

Built in 1960, the passageway that connects Manila City Hall to Intramuros was known for flooding during heavy rains. 

Lagusnilad's rehabilitation started in May and included upgrades on its pumping systems and drainage improvement, among others. 
