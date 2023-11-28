Home > News Lagusnilad reopens after major rehabilitation ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2023 11:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Lagusnilad underpass in Manila reopened on Tuesday after 6 months of major repairs. Built in 1960, the passageway that connects Manila City Hall to Intramuros was known for flooding during heavy rains. Lagusnilad's rehabilitation started in May and included upgrades on its pumping systems and drainage improvement, among others. Manila landmarks in Lagusnilad Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: Lagusnilad Manila traffic commute