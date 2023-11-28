Home > News DOH on alert for new pathogens following increase in influenza-like illnesses ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine health department urged the public to mask up and to get their flu and anti-pneumonia shots. The appeal was made as the country records an increase in influenza-like illnesses. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight health flu pneumonia respiratory illness