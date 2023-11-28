Home  >  News

DOH on alert for new pathogens following increase in influenza-like illnesses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:49 PM

The Philippine health department urged the public to mask up and to get their flu and anti-pneumonia shots.

The appeal was made as the country records an increase in influenza-like illnesses. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2023
