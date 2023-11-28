Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa on Tuesday expressed dismay over a resolution filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros urging government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court's inquiry into the Philippines' war on drugs.

"Masama talaga [ang loob ko], I have to tell you frankly… Baka sabihin niya, trabaho lang, walang personalan. Sa ‘kin that’s very personal," said Dela Rosa, a former national police chief who led the drug crackdown under the previous Duterte administration.

"Kahit sabihin mong trabaho mo ‘yan, that’s very personal to me because I am one of the subjects na iimbestigahan," he told reporters.

Dela Rosa said the resolution might not gain traction "even in the committee level."

Two other resolutions questioning ICC's investigation are pending before the committee level, he noted.

"Kung mag-gain ng traction 'yan sa committee level, then the committee has to be fair. Kung i-tackle yung kanya (Hontiveros), i-tackle din [dapat] yung 2 resolution na pending," Dela Rosa said.

— With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News