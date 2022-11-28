Home  >  News

Tricycle driver pinatay ng riding in tandem sa Caloocan

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 08:28 AM

Dead on the spot ang isang tricycle driver matapos pagbabarilin nang hindi pa nakikilalang mga lalakI sa Barangay 176, Caloocan. 

Sinabi ni barangay executive officer Rolly Cebu, minamaneho ng biktima ang kaniyang tricyle at binabaybay ang Phase 5 Package 3 road pasado alas siyete Linggo ng gabi nang bigla itong pagbabarilin sa batok ng riding in tandem. 

Ayon kay Cebu, dati nang nasangkot sa iligal na droga ang biktima. 

Hindi pa nakikilala sa ngayon ang mga suspek na pinaghahanap na ngayon ng mga awtoridad. 

Iniimbestigahan pa ng mga pulis ang motibo sa pamamaslang. 

