Mga LGU hinimok na paghandaan ang epekto ng nagbabagong klima
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 28 2022 08:43 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
- /entertainment/11/28/22/kambal-mula-gensan-tabla-sa-tawag-ng-tanghalan
- /life/11/28/22/former-present-abs-cbn-news-anchors-gather-for-ging-reyes-birthday
- /spotlight/11/28/22/doh-8032-covid-cases-120-deaths-logged-in-past-week
- /video/life/11/28/22/netizens-kaniya-kaniyang-indak-sa-musika-sa-tiktok
- /entertainment/11/28/22/how-motherhood-changed-coleen-garcia