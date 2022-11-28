Home  >  News

Mga LGU hinimok na paghandaan ang epekto ng nagbabagong klima

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 08:43 PM

Hinihikayat ng Climate Change Commission at University of the Philippines Resilience Institute ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na puspusang paghandaan ang epekto ng pagbabago ng klima, tulad ng mas malalakas na bagyo at patuloy na pagtaas ng temperatura. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 28 Nobyembre 2022

