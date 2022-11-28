Watch more on iWantTFC

Hinihikayat ng Climate Change Commission at University of the Philippines Resilience Institute ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na puspusang paghandaan ang epekto ng pagbabago ng klima, tulad ng mas malalakas na bagyo at patuloy na pagtaas ng temperatura. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 28 Nobyembre 2022