Watch more on iWantTFC

Health authorities are sounding the alarm over a spate of hand, foot and mouth disease cases in Albay after the province recorded 541 HFMD cases since last month.

Albay provincial health officer Nathaniel Rempillo said the municipality of Oas, Legazpi City and Guinobatan had the most number of HFMD cases, most of whom are children ages one to 10 years old.

"Naaasikaso naman silang lahat. Wala naman masamang complications na na experience ang mga pasyente," Rempillo said in an interview with TeleRadyo's "Kabayan."

The health official blamed poor sanitation for the outbreak and urged schools and communities to disinfect their surroundings and isolate suspected patients.

He said HFMD is caused by viruses from human feces.

"Ang mga bata naglalaro sa lupa so kung mahina ang sanitation, kung saan-saan dumudumi ang mga tao," he said.

"Kasabay sa mga activity ang pagbibigay ng porcelain bowl sa mga tao," he added.

The disease usually starts with a fever, cough and colds. Sores and lesions may also form on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks as well as rashes on the palms and soles of the feet.

The disease is often self-limiting and treatment is supportive.