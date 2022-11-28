Home  >  News

PNP vows to uphold human rights in revamped anti-drug campaign

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 11:35 PM

The Philippine interior secretary admits authorities are vetting a list of local chief executives allegedly involved in the narcotics trade.

This move comes as the government rolls out a new campaign against illegal drugs. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 28, 2022
