ALAMIN: Ano ang omicron sublineage na BQ.1?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 08:33 PM

Isang taon mula nang ideklarang variant of concern ang omicron, patuloy pa ring dumarami ang sublineage nito na binabantayan ng mga eksperto, tulad ng BQ.1. Pero kahit mas nakahahawa ang mga ito at bahagyang dumarami ang naitatalang kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, hindi naman nakikitang mapupuno ulit ang mga ospital dahil dito. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 28 Nobyembre 2022

