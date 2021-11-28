Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga LGU, 11k vaccination sites, handa na sa National COVID-19 Vaccination Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2021 07:45 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Handa na ang mga lokal na pamahalaan para sa 3 araw na National COVID-19 vaccination program simula bukas hanggang Miyerkules. Mahigit 11,000 vaccination sites sa buong bansa ang bubuksan para mabakunahan ang target na 9 na milyong indibidwal. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 28 Nobyembre 2021.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog News   TV Patrol   Patrol PH   COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccine   coronavirus vaccine   National Vaccination Day  