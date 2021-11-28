Mga LGU, 11k vaccination sites, handa na sa National COVID-19 Vaccination Day
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 28 2021 07:45 PM
Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Patrol PH, COVID-19, coronavirus
- /life/11/30/21/karen-ibasco-other-dost-scholars-featured-in-book
- /entertainment/11/30/21/alexa-sam-karen-at-tj-naglabas-ng-saloobin-sa-pagiging-nominado
- /sports/11/30/21/dasma-downs-mrt-negros-for-2nd-champions-league-win
- /news/11/30/21/25-m-inoculated-on-1st-day-of-national-vaccine-drive
- /news/11/30/21/pinay-sa-austria-ginawaran-ng-titulong-consulant-ng-european-police-association