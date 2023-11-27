PH gov't readying livelihood plan for Filipino freed by Hamas

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government is preparing for the reintegration of the Filipino hostage released by Hamas, once he is ready to go home.

According to USec. Hans Leo Cacdac of the Department of Migrant Workers, the government is also looking at providing scholarships for the children of Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco.

"We're looking at longer term, in terms of livelihood, pagpapa-eskwela, scholarship, sa tatlong anak na menor de edad...'Yun ang tinitingnan natin ngayon sa pagbabalik ni Jimmy," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

Should he decide to go back to work overseas, Cacdac said they will also assist him in looking for employment, while providing livelihood opportunities for his family in the Philippines.

"Depende sa kanya, pero pwede rin namang sabayan ng livelihood...saka para may mabalikan 'yung worker kapag nagretiro na siya," he said.

Pacheco, a caregiver, has been released from the hospital where he was brought after he was free by Hamas, a video from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed.

Israeli authorities requested that Pacheco refrain from detailing his ordeal in public, as this information could be crucial in rescuing other hostages, according to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega.

The Israeli government earlier said it will provide Pacheco and his family lifetime social security benefits and regular stipends similar to those given to Israelis who are victims of terrorist attacks.

Cacdac said other Filipinos who were injured in the war, as well as the family of those who died, will also receive the same benefits.