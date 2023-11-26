No weather disturbance until end of November: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

PAGASA is not monitoring any weather disturbance that may affect the country until the end of November, weather forecaster Robert Badrina said Monday morning.

Typhoon Jenny, which left the Philippine area of responsibility, on October 5, is the last tropical cyclone in the country so far.

The northeast monsoon or Amihan and the warm Easterlies blowing from the Pacific are the prevailing weather systems in the country.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao will experience cloudy skies with light rains brought by Amihan. The rest of Northern Luzon will have fair weather with possible isolated light rains.

Small sea vessels are not allowed to sail over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, and Isabela due to big waves from the Amihan.

The Easterlies, meanwhile, will bring warm and humid conditions and possible afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms over the rest of the country, including Metro Manila.

The shear line, which forms when the cool Amihan meets the warm Easterlies, did not develop, however. Badrina explained that the temperature difference between the air masses was not significant enough to allow thick clouds to form.

