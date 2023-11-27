Home > News ICC return 'under study'? VP Sara reacts to Marcos statement ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 09:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vice President Sara Duterte was asked for her reaction on Monday (November 27) to an earlier statement of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. that his administration is studying the possibility of the Philippines returning to the International Criminal Court (ICC). "We all should respect the position of the President being the chief architect of foreign policy," she said. "Pero we will continue to reach out to the Department of Justice regarding our position on this matter." Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Sara Duterte, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, International Criminal Court, ICC, drug war, politics, ANC promo Read More: Sara Duterte Ferdinand Marcos Jr International Criminal Court ICC drug war