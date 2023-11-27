Home > News Filipino hostage freed by Hamas leaves hospital ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 10:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The US seeks an extension of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. That’s after the truce paved the way for the release of Hamas hostages, including a Filipino held captive for 50 days. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war Gaza truce