Filipino hostage freed by Hamas leaves hospital

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2023 10:38 PM

The US seeks an extension of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. 

That’s after the truce paved the way for the release of Hamas hostages, including a Filipino held captive for 50 days. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 27, 2023

