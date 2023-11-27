Convicts as state witnesses disallowed: De Lima counsel

Watch more on iWantTFC

Why did the Department of Justice tap inmates convicted of crimes against moral turpitude as state witnesses in the drug charges against ex-senator Leila de Lima when it is expressly forbidden under the witness protection law?

Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

This is the heart of the complaint-affidavit filed by De Lima before the Ombudsman on October 29, 2018, accusing Vitaliano Aguirre of dereliction of duty and graft for admitting into the witness protection program criminals who were already convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude, which she argued violated section 10(f) of RA 6981 or the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act.

Menardo Guevarra, who was Justice secretary at that time, was impleaded for “continuing the illegal admission” into the WPP of the convicted persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

In an interview, De Lima legal counsel Atty. Boni Tacardon said their camp was forced to elevate the matter to the Ombudsman after the DOJ dismissed the complaint. However, the Ombudsman dismissed the complaint.

"Hindi sila pwedeng i-admit sa witness protection program dahil ito ay mahigpit na ipinagbabawal. Kahit na nag-reklamo kami noon ay hindi kami pinakinggan ng DOJ kaya in-elevate namin 'yan sa Ombudsman. Ang naging problema 'yung Ombudsman, dinismiss na lang agad-agad 'yung aming reklamo kahit hindi inimbestigahan 'yung aming complaint," he said.

De Lima identified 10 PDLs as having been granted immunity and were given certifications by Aguirre.



Four of the 10 — Hans Anton Tan, Engelberto Durano, Nonilo Arile and Rodolfo Magleo — would later express willingness to recant their allegations in the last drug case pending against the former senator.

Another PDL, Vicente Sy, died under custody in July 2021.

But the Ombudsman, in 2019 and 2020, dismissed both the administrative and criminal complaints, saying there was no proof that the witnesses were enjoying the benefits under the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program (WPSBP) as state witnesses with the refusal of the Justice secretary to issue a certification.



On appeal, the CA ruled that the Ombudsman committed grave abuse of discretion when it “dismissed the administrative complaint outright based on inapplicable exceptions.”