AFP chief details incident of Chinese fighter jets circling PH aircraft

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. detailed on Monday (November 27) an incident involving two Chinese fighter jets circling a Philippine aircraft during the latter's joint patrols with Australia in the West Philippine Sea on Sunday (November 26).

According to Brawner, the two People's Liberation Army jets circled the Philippine Air Force's A-29B Super Tucano for about 15 minutes. He said the Philippine aircraft successfully accomplished its task despite the incident.

The AFP chief added that the Chinese jets' actions were no longer unusual, citing past incidents involving aircraft from the US and Japan.

Brawner asserted that the Philippines was well within its rights to conduct joint patrols with allies to promote rules-based international order.

(Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News)