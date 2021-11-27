Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA -- Young professionals o mga kabataan ang kadalasang gumagamit ng social media site na Twitter, ayon sa isang propesor ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP).

"Ginagamit siya usually for semi-personal rants or 'yung mga usual na nangyayari sa buhay mo. You also use it to talk to your friends," ani Prof. Emy Gianan ng Department of Economics ng PUP.

Ngayong papalapit na ang Halalan 2022, nasa Twitter nga ba ang 'thinking voters' na alam kilatisin ang karapatdapat na pamunuan ang ating bansa?

May nagsasabi naman na pugad na rin daw ang Twitter ng dummy o alter accounts na ino-operate ng ilang grupo para magpalaganap ng maling impormasyon.

Gaya ng ibang social media platforms, ano ang magiging papel nito sa kinabukasan ng Pilipinas?

Panoorin ang buong pakikipagtalakayan nina Karen Davila at content creator na si Renz Saavedra kay Prof. Emy Gianan at ang performance ng 'King of Philippine Acoustic Pop' na si Nyoy Volante dito sa 'Boto Mo Karerin Natin 'Yan #UsapangHalalan2022.'

