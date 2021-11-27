Home  >  News

#Halalan2022: Presidential bets tuloy ang paglilbot sa NCR, mga probinsiya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2021 07:48 PM

Namahagi ng ayuda si Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa mga residente ng Surigao del Sur at Surigao Del Norte. Nakipagpulong naman si Vice-President Leni Robredo sa liderato ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, at inendorseo ng League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu chapter ang Marcos-Duterte tandem. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Sabado. 27 Nobyembre 2021.

