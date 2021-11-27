Home > News #Halalan2022: Presidential bets tuloy ang paglilbot sa NCR, mga probinsiya ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2021 07:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Namahagi ng ayuda si Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa mga residente ng Surigao del Sur at Surigao Del Norte. Nakipagpulong naman si Vice-President Leni Robredo sa liderato ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, at inendorseo ng League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu chapter ang Marcos-Duterte tandem. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Sabado. 27 Nobyembre 2021. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Halalan 2022 Read More: Leody De Guzman Leni Robredo Marcos-Duterte Sara Duterte Carpio Bongbong Marcos AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines Bong Go Ping Lacson Manny Pacquiao Isko Moreno /sports/11/30/21/obiena-retains-lawyers-amid-patafa-feud/news/11/30/21/knowing-omicrons-impact-on-vaxxed-individuals-could-take-weeks/entertainment/11/30/21/cinema-one-to-show-spencer-in-drive-in-screening/entertainment/11/30/21/john-arcilla-inalala-ang-kapanganakan-ni-bonifacio/entertainment/11/30/21/heaven-denies-shes-in-a-relationship-with-kimpoy-feliciano