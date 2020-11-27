Home  >  News

Reds cry foul over conviction of 2 peace consultants

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2020 11:44 PM

Two consultants to Philippine communist peace negotiators are found guilty of abducting a soldier over three decades ago. The lawyers of Benito and Wilma Tiamzon are challenging the verdict which the Philippine communist party describes as political persecution. More from Mike Navallo. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 27, 2020
