Red-tagging UP 'unfair, intolerant,' affects entire community: official

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - A University of the Philippines (UP) official on Friday criticized what she called "unfair and intolerant" accusations the school had become a breeding ground for communists.

Speaking to ANC's "Headstart," UP Vice-President for Public Affairs Elena Pernia said academic freedom remains in UP and that the state university has no place for bigotry and red-tagging.

"What has happened is that the entire university has been red-tagged, which is unfair, which is really intolerant and which does affect our entire community," she said.

The UP official also echoed the remarks of UP Diliman chancellor Fidel Nemenzo that red-tagging is dangerous.

"We are one with the chancellor in saying that red-tagging has negative impacts not only on our students, not only on our faculty, but the reputation of the entire University of the Philippines," Pernia said.

In a public address aired Nov. 18, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to cut the funding of the state university following calls of academic strike due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent typhoons.

It was also the chief executive who said that UP does nothing except recruit communists.

"Stop studying. I will stop the funding. You don't do anything except recruit communists," Duterte said in Filipino.