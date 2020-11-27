Planning a COVID-free Christmas? Buy Noche Buena early - DTI

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Department of Trade and Industry has a piece of advice this Christmas season: Buy your Noche Buena feast early to avoid the rush amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said Filipinos should start buying Noche Buena items less than a month before Christmas.

"Kung kaya na nila, bumili na sila kahit pakonti-konti habang kaunti pa lang ang tao sa supermarket. Hindi nila kailangang magsiksikan at siyempre ma-avoid nila 'yung transmission ng virus," she said.

Castelo also warned traders to follow the prevailing price freeze on essential goods following massive floods in Luzon. Violators could face up to a P1 million fine plus imprisonment.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the agency would implement a department circular to remind Filipinos to continue observing minimum public health standards during the holiday season.

Under the circular, holiday activities such as caroling, shopping in crowded markets and shopping centers, indoor gathering with large crowds, riding in stuffed public transportation vehicles, and others that involve physical contact are discouraged.

Duque has called on other government agencies and local government units to implement the circular.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Nov. 27, 2020