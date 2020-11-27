Home  >  News

PH deal with AstraZeneca raises eyebrows amid vaccine's efficacy concerns

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2020 11:42 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Philippines formalized its deal with AstraZeneca even as questions are raised about the efficacy of its vaccine. But despite the concerns, the drug moved a step closer to a possible rollout in the United Kingdom. Kristine Sabillo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 27, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   AstraZeneca   AstraZeneca vaccine   COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccine   coronavirus vaccine   Galvez   Carlito Galvez   Philippines   Philippines vaccine   Philippines updates  