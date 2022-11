Watch more on iWantTFC

The more transmissible and immune-evasive omicron BQ.1 subvariant is detected in the Philippines. This COVID strain is now the dominant subvariant elsewhere in the world. An independent Philippine research group suspects it is causing the rise in the country's COVID-19 positivity rate. Vivienne Gulla has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 25, 2022