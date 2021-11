Watch more on iWantTFC

Infants and younger children who cannot wear anti-coronavirus masks should be kept away from malls and other crowded areas, Malacañang said on Friday.

"Everybody must comply with the minimum public health standards, particularly ‘yong pagsuot ng (the wearing of) face mask," said Palace acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.



"Responsibilidad natin ‘yan, pagdating sa mga menor de edad. ‘Pag hindi kayang magsuot ng face mask dahil bata, talagang menor de edad, at a very young age, huwag nating dalhin sa closed, crowded places. Huwag na nating pilitin," he said in a televised public briefing.



(That is our responsibility when it comes to minors. If they cannot wear face masks because they are at a very young age, let us not bring them to closed, crowded places. Let's not force it.)

Nograles said establishments have a "right, responsibility and obligation" to bar the entry of individuals who cannot or refuse to follow COVID-19 rules, the implementation of which local governments must ensure.

Last week, Metro Manila mayors left possible mobility curbs on children up to the inter-agency task force on COVID-19. The task force will reply to NCR authorities in a letter, said Nograles.