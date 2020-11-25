Home  >  News

Dating alkalde ng Pagbilao, sugatan sa pamamaril

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 26 2020 07:30 AM

MAYNILA - Sugatan ang dating alkalde ng bayan ng Pagbilao sa Quezon matapos pagbabarilin nitong Miyerkoles ng hapon.

Nakaupo si Romeo Portes sa harap ng kaniyang gusali sa Barangay Bucal nang paputukan ng isang angkas ng motorsiklo bandang alas-5 ng hapon.

Ang 73-anyos ay nagsilbi bilang alkalde ng Pagbilao mula 1998 hanggang 2006 at 2011 hanggang 2013.

Siya ang ama ni incumbent mayor Sherrie Ann Portes-Palicpic at asawa ni dating alkalde Venus Portes.

Patuloy ang imbestigasyon ng pulisya.

--Ulat ni Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

