COVID-19 vaccine drive free of politics, Palace says as elections near

The government's drive to vaccinate Filipinos against COVID-19 is free of politicking, Malacañang said Thursday, less than 2 years before the Philippines elects new leaders.

"Paano magiging politika ito? Kailangan talaga natin ng bakuna. Wala pong politika d'yan," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

(How will this be politics. We really need the vaccine. There will be no politics there.)

Indigents, police officers, soldiers, frontliners and vulnerable sectors will be prioritized, he said.

"Kinakailangan po ng bakuna para matapos ang pandemya at ibibigay po iyan sa lahat," Roque said.

(The vaccine is needed to end the pandemic and that will be given to everyone.)

