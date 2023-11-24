Home > News 2 resolutions on South China Sea fail to get consensus at APPF Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2023 01:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two resolutions addressing the South China Sea issues fail to get the consensus of Asia Pacific lawmakers meeting in Manila. China put up resistance to the resolutions while denouncing joint PH-US patrols in the West Philippine Sea. —The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight South China Sea China Beijing West Philippine Sea