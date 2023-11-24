Home  >  News

2 resolutions on South China Sea fail to get consensus at APPF

Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2023 01:53 AM

Two resolutions addressing the South China Sea issues fail to get the consensus of Asia Pacific lawmakers meeting in Manila. China put up resistance to the resolutions while denouncing joint PH-US patrols in the West Philippine Sea. —The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2023
