Home  >  News

4-day truce takes effect in Gaza

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2023 01:56 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The guns fall silent in Gaza City as Israel and Hamas begin their temporary truce to allow the entry of aid and release of hostages. —The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2023

Related Videos

Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Israel   Palestine   Gaza   Gaza City   Gaza strip   war   conflict   Hamas   truce  