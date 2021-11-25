Watch more on iWantTFC

The Bureau of Immigration plans to implement by early 2022 a system that would allow it to access information on travelers even before they arrive in the Philippines.

The advance passenger information system links the database of airlines and authorities, helping the latter detect travelers with derogatory records, terror links, or ties to the Interpol watchlist, the moment they book their flight, BI spokesperson Dana Krizia Sandoval said Thursday.

"Actually, we are looking forward to its full implementation hopefully po by the start of 2022," she said in a televised public briefing.

"Iyong mga technologies po niyan are being developed already and iyong manpower po natin are already in place, so we’re expecting po ito na ma-implement na po immediately," Sandoval added.

(The technologies for that are being developed and our manpower is in place, so we're expecting that it will be implemented immediately.)

Sandoval said the BI has extended work hours and barred personnel from taking vacation leaves in preparation for the expected surge of travelers ahead of Christmas and New Year.

"We can say we are ready, lalo na sa pagdating ng (especially with the) upcoming holiday season," she said.

Arrivals in the first 3 quarters of this year were down by around 72 percent from the same period in 2020. The BI last year tallied some 152,000 arrivals, compared to the 17 million pre-pandemic figure, Sandoval said.

Government is drafting guidelines for the reopening the country soon to foreign tourists.

"Kasama po doon sa holiday preparations namin, katuwang po n’yan ‘yong pagpi-prepare po natin doon sa maaaring pagbukas ng ating shores dito po sa mga international tourists," said Sandoval.

(Our holiday preparations include the possible opening of our shores to international tourists.)