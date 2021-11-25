Home  >  News

Michael Yang challenges Senate arrest order, lookout bulletin before Supreme Court

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2021 10:23 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A former adviser to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte asked the Supreme Court to void a Senate arrest order and immigration lookout bulletin issued for him.

Senators are brushing off this move by Michael Yang. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 25, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Michael Yang   Supreme Court   Senate   Pharmally  