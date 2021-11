Watch more on iWantTFC

Authorities are studying a long-term fuel subsidy program to help public utility vehicle drivers cope with rising oil prices, an official said on Thursday.

Government this week started handing out a one-time P7,200 subsidy to some 136,000 PUV drivers.

Use of the subsidy to buy any other item apart from fuel would prompt authorities to summon operators and ask them to explain the violation, said Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Metro Manila director Zona Russet Tamayo.

"Makakaapekto rin ho ito sa mga subsequent po sanang fuel subsidy program ng ating gobyerno dahil pinag-uusapan na ho ‘yan for next year, kung maaari hong ipagpatuloy natin ang ganitong programa," she said in a televised public briefing.

(This will also affect the possible subsequent fuel subsidy program of our government because that is already being discussed for next year, if we can continue this program.)

"Kaya ayaw nating ma-flag po iyong kanilang account sa ngayon kasi po we’re looking at a long-term program for fuel subsidy," added the official.

(This is why we do not want their accounts to be flagged because we are looking at a long-term program for fuel subsidy.)

Tamayo said government has released about half of the P1 billion for the current fuel subsidy to beneficiaries who have active LandBank accounts.

The LandBank aims to release cards before the end of November to some 50,000 beneficiaries who do not have active accounts yet, she said.