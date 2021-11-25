Home  >  News

DOH admits COVID-19 can't be declared under control yet in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2021 10:28 PM

Despite improving pandemic figures, Philippine health officials admitted the country's COVID-19 situation cannot be declared under control yet.

They stressed the need to observe health protocols and increased vaccinations. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 25, 2021
