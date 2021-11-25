Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine defense chief rejected China's renewed demand for the removal of a Philippine Navy ship that serves as a makeshift outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

Secretary Delfin Lorenzana belied Beijing's claim that Manila had previously committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which has been grounded at the Ayungin Shoal since 1999. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 25, 2021

