Home  >  News

Defense chief rejects China's demand to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2021 10:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine defense chief rejected China's renewed demand for the removal of a Philippine Navy ship that serves as a makeshift outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

 Secretary Delfin Lorenzana belied Beijing's claim that Manila had previously committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which has been grounded at the Ayungin Shoal since 1999. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 25, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   West Philippine Sea   DND   BRP Sierra Madre   Ayungin Shoal   Delfin Lorenzana  