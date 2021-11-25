Defense chief rejects China's demand to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 25 2021 10:19 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, China, West Philippine Sea, DND, BRP Sierra Madre, Ayungin Shoal, Delfin Lorenzana
- /business/11/25/21/leody-seeks-msme-stimulus-use-gir-for-industrialization
- /entertainment/11/25/21/not-a-burden-kd-gets-morale-boost-from-his-father
- /news/11/25/21/eu-commits-p11-b-to-improve-justice-access-for-filipinos
- /spotlight/11/25/21/vco-doesnt-help-covid-patients-already-in-hospitals-study-says
- /news/11/25/21/st-lukes-drug-test-results-are-in-standard-format