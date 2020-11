Government hopes to cut COVID-19 spread in hotspots before Christmas

Watch also in iWantTFC

The government is working to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in hotspots ahead of the holidays, an official leading the country's pandemic response said Wednesday.

Areas that recently tallied a spike in COVID-19 cases include the Davao Region, parts of Calabarzon like Quezon province, and some Metro Manila areas, said Secretary Carlito Galves Jr., chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

These areas have economic hubs and evacuation centers, he said in a public briefing.

Authorities will randomly test evacuees for the novel coronavirus and boost contact-tracing efforts, Galvez said.

In Davao, the government will set up a "one hospital command" and fast-track the release of COVID-19 tests to 1 or 2 days from the 3 to 5-day delay. Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong also recently held a 2-day seminar there on contact-tracing, said Galvez.

"Christmas is coming, kailangan talaga sa ngayon, mapababa natin nang mababang mababa ang active cases para just in case magkaroon ng tinatawag nating increase of cases ay manggagaling tayo sa mababang bilang," he said.