300 participants needed in melatonin clinical trials for COVID-19: DOST

MANILA - More than 300 participants are needed for government's clinical trial on the use of melatonin as a supplementary treatment for COVID-19, the Department of Science and Technology said Wednesday.

The DOST earlier announced that it allocated P9.8 million for the trials, which was proposed by the Manila Doctors Hospital.

"Naobserbahan nila na 'yung binibigyan nila ng melatonin na severe cases ay nagkakaroon ng improvement or di sila masyado nagde-deteriorate that they will need intubation," DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(They observed that severe patients who received melatonin improved and did not deteriorate that they would need intubation.

"Medyo mahaba pa siguro ang trial kasi mahigit 300 ang kailangang participants. 'Yung pampatulog usually may side effect 'yan eh, siguro kasama sa inaaral."

(It might take long because more than 300 participants are needed. Sleeping drugs usally have a side effect, it's possibly included in the study.)