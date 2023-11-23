Home  >  News

Marcos visits quake-hit GenSan

Sharon Evite, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2023 01:46 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. visits quake-hit General Santos City to distribute assistance to affected residents. Relief goods have also arrived in flood-ravaged areas in the Visayas. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2023
