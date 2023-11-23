Home  >  News

Duterte urges solons to respect Marcos' position on ICC probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2023 01:43 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice President Sara Duterte is now pushing back on congressmen who now support an international probe into her father's bloody drug war. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2023


 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   ICC   Sara Duterte   drug war   war on drugs  