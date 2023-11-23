Home > News Duterte urges solons to respect Marcos' position on ICC probe ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2023 01:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vice President Sara Duterte is now pushing back on congressmen who now support an international probe into her father's bloody drug war. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight ICC Sara Duterte drug war war on drugs