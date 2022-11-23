Home  >  News

Sasakyan, tumaob sa Kalayaan flyover sa BGC

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2022 07:38 AM

Isang sasakyan ang tumaob matapos bumangga sa center island ng Kalayaan Flyover sa Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Ayon sa BGC marshals na unang rumesponde sa aksidente, paakyat sana ng flyover ang sasakyan na minamaneho ng isang lalake nang bigla sumalpok at sumampa ito sa center island at tsaka bumaliktad sa gitna ng flyover.

Agad na dinala ang driver sa ospital matapos makaramdam ng pananakit ng ulo.

Nagkaroon ng kaunting pagbagal sa daloy ng mga sasakyan dahil sa nakahambalang na sasakyan sa gitna ng daan pero natanggal na rin ito makalipas ang isang oras.

