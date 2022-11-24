Home  >  News

Remulla says conviction of Caloocan cops proof PH does not tolerate impunity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2022 11:02 PM | Updated as of Nov 25 2022 09:47 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines’ justice secretary and national police welcomed the guilty verdict handed down to a policeman accused of torturing and killing two teenage drug suspects.

But human rights defenders insist thousands of other drug war victims are still awaiting justice. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DOJ   Department of Justice   Jesus Crispin Remulla   PNP   Philippine National Police   war on drugs  