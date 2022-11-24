Home > News Remulla says conviction of Caloocan cops proof PH does not tolerate impunity ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2022 11:02 PM | Updated as of Nov 25 2022 09:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines’ justice secretary and national police welcomed the guilty verdict handed down to a policeman accused of torturing and killing two teenage drug suspects. But human rights defenders insist thousands of other drug war victims are still awaiting justice. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOJ Department of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla PNP Philippine National Police war on drugs /news/11/25/22/nkti-not-closing-emergency-room-amid-influx-of-patients/classified-odd/11/25/22/thats-australia-python-bites-drags-boy-into-pool/overseas/11/25/22/nurses-join-other-striking-uk-staff-in-two-december-walkouts/overseas/11/25/22/a-barbed-wire-curtain-poland-fortifies-its-border-with-russia/business/11/25/22/musk-announces-amnesty-for-banned-twitter-accounts