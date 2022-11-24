Home > News New PH Navy chief vows to intensify patrols in West PH Sea after rocket debris incident ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2022 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The new Philippine Navy chief said more patrols may be done to protect the country’s maritime territory. The statement Thursday by Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. came on the heels of an encounter between a Philippine Navy ship and Chinese Coast Guard vessel in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippines has issued a note verbale to China asking it to clarify the incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine Navy West Philippine Sea China Chinese Coast Guard /overseas/11/24/22/un-diplomats-demand-end-to-deadly-iran-crackdown/sports/11/24/22/blacklist-unveils-veteran-filled-dota-2-roster/overseas/11/24/22/for-political-activists-twitter-packs-a-vital-punch/spotlight/11/24/22/locally-developed-dengue-covid-test-kits-as-effective-as-foreign-brands/entertainment/11/24/22/look-official-posters-of-all-8-mmff-2022-entries