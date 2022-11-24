Watch more on iWantTFC

The new Philippine Navy chief said more patrols may be done to protect the country’s maritime territory.

The statement Thursday by Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. came on the heels of an encounter between a Philippine Navy ship and Chinese Coast Guard vessel in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines has issued a note verbale to China asking it to clarify the incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2022