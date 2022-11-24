Gov't urged: Set P33,000 minimum wage for state workers

Watch more on iWantTFC

Red onions for sale in a market in Manila on October 12, 2022. Higher food prices pushed inflation to hit 7.7 percent in October. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A group of government workers is urging the national government to set the minimum wage of state workers at P33,000 per month to offset skyrocketing inflation.

COURAGE national president Santiago Dasmariñas Jr. said state workers at the lowest salary grade are paid a minimum wage of P12,517, which is a far cry from IBON Foundation's P1,119 estimated daily living wage needed by a family of five to live decently as of September 2022.

Dasmariñas noted that inflation rose to 7.7 percent in October, the highest in nearly 14 years or since December 2008 during the global financial crisis.

This has raised IBON Foundation's estimated family living wage needed by a family of five to live decently at P1,133 a day as of October 2022.

"Klaro po ang Saligang Batas na all workers must have a living wage kaya panawagan namin ay family living wage," he said.

"Lalong tumaas ang presyo ng bilihin samantala ang sweldo ng mga kawani ng gobyerno lalong lalo na sa mga nasa mababang posisyon ay mababa pa rin," he added.