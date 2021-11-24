Home  >  News

Senate continues probe on Pharmally, Dargani siblings after failed escape attempt

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2021 10:18 PM

More questions are raised about the controversial firm under scrutiny for its allegedly anomalous pandemic supply deals with the Philippine government.

That's as a senator uncovered details of the failed attempt of two of its executives to sneak out of the country last week. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2021
 
