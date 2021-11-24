Home  >  News

More PH presidential bets willing to undergo drug test after Duterte's 'cocaine user' allegation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2021 10:31 PM

More Philippine presidential bets express willingness to undergo drug testing following President Rodrigo Duterte's claim that one candidate is using illegal drugs.

Even Duterte's own daughter, who is running for vice president, has submitted herself to a drug test. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2021
 
