DOH to seek WHO guidance on declaring pandemic in PH 'under control'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2021 10:40 PM

Philippine officials are warned against declaring victory over the pandemic too soon amid the decline in COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health, for its part, plans to seek the World Health Organization's guidance on declaring the health crisis in the Philippines under control. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 24, 2021
